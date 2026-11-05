Belgians overwhelmingly support a tax on wealth above €1 million, a ban on tax havens, and binding standards on international trade, according to the Barometer for International Solidarity by CNCD-11.11.11.

Almost three in four Belgians support the introduction of a tax on wealth exceeding €1 million, with the crucial caveat that main residences must not be included in this calculation. Another 70% support a larger reform to shift the tax burden from labour to capital gains, a measure notably supported across the political spectrum.

Belgians want their country to play an active role in abolishing international tax havens, with 75% supporting participation in the framework convention on taxation established within the United Nations.

The report shows large support for international coordination in trade, with the majority of Belgians supporting EU trade agreements to include binding social and environmental standards (64%), a European-wide ban on the export of certain pesticides (75%), and introducing so-called "mirror measures" to promote environmental and social standards (59%).

59% of Belgians believe their country and the European Union should do more to combat climate change, with another 26% feeling 'just enough' is being done.

On the other hand, support for migration, defence spending and development aid is waning in Belgium. Only 36% support Belgium's decision to increase its military spending by €34 billion over ten years to reach 2.5% of GDP, down from 42% last year.

While 45% supported increasing the NATO target of 5% of GDP allocated to defence spending a year ago, this has now dropped to 36%. Two-thirds oppose reducing social spending to achieve these objectives.

Support for the distribution of asylum seekers among EU members dipped compared to last year, with 51% of Belgian being in favour compared to 71% last year. The creation of safe and legal pathways for migration shows a similar trend, down to 48% from 61% last year.

35% of Belgians support increasing development aid, the lowest level since 2021.

The Barometer for International Solidarity is a public opinion poll designed to measure citizens' awareness, attitudes, perceptions, and commitments regarding global solidarity, development aid, and international issues.