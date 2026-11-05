Hello everyone, goeiedag and bonjour!

With one day left before Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) returns to the Royal Palace to find out whether the King has accepted his resignation, speculation has grown about what might happen in the country.

Our reporter Josse Van Dessel listed the three most likely scenarios, depending on whether De Wever will remain the PM or not.

The federal government urgently needs to get its 2027 budget in order if it wants to avoid having to borrow money to pay the interest on its own debt. According to De Wever, at least €10 billion must be found by 2029 to curb the country's deficit – which now sits at 5.2% of GDP.

Can the current negotiators find a way out of this budget deadlock after all? Will they need to bring other parties to the table? Or are we really headed for new elections? And of these options, which is the least bad for the country’s financial situation?

As months of talks have led nowhere, all eyes are on the King. Here is everything you need to know.

Another big story today is the reports of bomb threats causing disruption to several European flights. One such threat involved a LOT Polish Airlines aircraft from Warsaw on its way to Brussels Airport.

Luckily, the plane was able to land safely, and the Federal Police found nothing after carrying out a thorough search.

However, this is the second incident of its kind this week following a string of similar threats made elsewhere in Europe. It is not yet clear who is behind the threats. Read more here.

Next up is a story from regular contributor Jeroen Poelmans, about the fact that more and more Belgians own ten or more properties. At the same time, many young Belgians are struggling to buy even a single home. What’s behind this trend? Find out here.

And lastly on the topic of buildings, a skyscraper in Brussels has been named the "world's best high-rise" by an international jury this week.

The ZIN building, located in Brussels North District, is a mixed-use project standing at 129 metres tall. It became the first Belgian project to win the award, beating more than 1,000 others from across the world.

What makes the ZIN building stand above the rest? Read here.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you can find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good day!

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Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) handed in his resignation on Monday, with a final decision on Belgium's political future expected on Friday. Read more.

Flights across Europe have been facing bomb threats on Thursday, forcing diversions, including an inbound flight to Brussels. Read more.

"Geopolitically, a lot has happened in recent years: the war in Ukraine continues, as do the tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. People are looking for a safe haven.” Read more.

Belgium is expected to approve a law on Thursday allowing police to enter homes to arrest some undocumented migrants, despite concerns over fundamental rights. Read more.

The building was described as "a paradigm shift in high-rise construction," putting transformation, resource efficiency and mixed use ahead of demolition and new build. Read more.

A Belgian BASE jumper was left dangling from a New Zealand hotel after his parachute became snagged, triggering a costly rescue operation. Read more.

The bank alleges that Euroclear and EU institutions were in contact over the summer to amend a European regulation in a way that favoured Euroclear. Read more.