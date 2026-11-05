The proportion of employees gradually returning to work after long-term illness has increased by 51% in Belgium over the past five years, according to a new study by HR services provider Acerta.

In 2021, just 2.03% of employees in Belgium were participating in a gradual return-to-work programme, compared with 3.08% in 2026. The findings are based on an analysis of employment data from more than 427,000 workers across 30,000 companies by Acerta.

Since 1 January 2026, several measures have been introduced to encourage companies to reintegrate workers on long-term sick leave. These include increased costs for employers linked to prolonged absences and the removal of the obligation to pay guaranteed wages when an employee becomes fully incapacitated again during a gradual return-to-work programme.

"The number of people on long-term sick leave receiving invalidity benefits has increased year after year, according to official figures. As a result, the group of employees for whom a gradual return to work could be a possible step towards employment is also growing" explained Geert Polspoel, legal expert at Acerta.

These programmes allow employees recovering from illness to resume their professional activities gradually, rather than immediately returning to their previous working hours.

However, the latest figures suggest these measures have yet to produce a significant change. The proportion of employees participating in such programmes rose only slightly, from 3.02% in January to 3.06% in September.

Women twice as likely to return gradually

The study also reveals significant differences between men and women. Between January and September 2026, an average of 4.19% of female employees participated in gradual return-to-work programmes, compared with just 1.92% of men.

According to Acerta, this difference can partly be explained by the fact that women are generally more likely to experience long-term sickness absence.

Employment status also plays a role. Blue-collar workers are more likely to return gradually, with a participation rate of 3.81%, compared with 2.66% among white-collar employees. "It may be linked to the physical nature of their jobs," Polspoel explained. "Their health problems are therefore also more likely to be physical, making it easier to establish a suitable return-to-work programme."

Older workers particularly affected

Age is another determining factor, with participation rates increasing significantly among employees over 50. Among workers under 25, only 0.29% were participating in a gradual return-to-work programme during the first nine months of 2026.

That figure rises to 4.69% among employees aged 50 to 54 and reaches 5.53% among those aged 55 to 59. For workers aged 60 to 64, the proportion stands at 5.16%.

Despite the substantial increase recorded over the past five years, the relatively stable figures in 2026 suggest that the impact of the federal government's latest measures remains to be seen.