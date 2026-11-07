A fire broke out inside the Intermarché supermarket in Gilly, Charleroi, overnight from Friday to Saturday, forcing the store to close for several days.

Firefighters from the Marcinelle station were called to the supermarket on rue des Vallées during the night, the Hainaut-Est emergency zone said on Saturday, confirming reports carried by several media outlets.

They attended the scene with a ladder truck and a water tanker after a refrigerator caught fire inside the store.

Related News

The blaze triggered the sprinkler system, but firefighters said the control unit suffered heavy damage and also caught fire because of a malfunction.

In a post on Facebook, the supermarket said it would remain closed for a few days.