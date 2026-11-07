Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said he was deeply saddened after a shooting in Kraków, southern Poland, left five people dead and about 10 others injured.

In a message posted on social media, Prévot said his thoughts were with the victims, their families and the emergency services responding to the attack.

He urged Belgians in the area to follow the instructions of the local authorities closely.

Anyone concerned about relatives or in need of assistance can contact the Belgian embassy in Warsaw.

The shooting took place at about 15:00 on Saturday in Kraków’s Old Town main square, where a man opened fire on passers-by.

Police later subdued the suspect, who was injured and taken to hospital.