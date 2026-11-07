Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Friday evening after a suspected vehicle threat at the Gravenkasteel care home in Lippelo, which investigators believe was linked to domestic violence.

Police zone Rivierenland said on Saturday that officers were alerted on Friday to a possible explosion risk involving a car parked at the residential care centre in Puurs-Sint-Amands.

The owner of the vehicle had received messages from her former partner, who claimed he had tampered with the car.

Related News

As a precaution, police set up a security cordon and temporarily moved residents of the care home to other units. The bomb disposal service DOVO and the fire brigade were also called to the scene.

A search of the vehicle found nothing suspicious. The car park was reopened at about 16:30, after which residents were allowed to return to their rooms.

Further investigation led police to an address in Schoten, where the 20-year-old suspect was found and arrested on Friday evening.

He was taken to the police station in Mechelen and is due to appear before an investigating judge over the weekend at the request of the public prosecutor.