The Royal Meteorological Institute said Sunday will start with local patches of haze or fog before turning partly to heavily cloudy, with a chance of rain mainly in the north-west and highs of 6°C to 11°C.

Morning fog will gradually clear, but cloud will increase across the country as the day goes on. The highest temperatures will reach about 6°C in the High Fens and 11°C at the coast.

During the evening and overnight, skies will clear more widely and conditions will become dry everywhere. New patches of haze and fog may form again later in the night.

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Overnight lows will fall to around -1°C in the Ardennes, 2°C in central areas and 4°C close to the coast.

Monday is expected to be sunny once any local morning grey has lifted. After a cold start, temperatures will rise to between 6°C and 10°C.

Tuesday will be heavily cloudy, with a chance of rain developing in the evening. Maximum temperatures will remain around 11°C.

Wednesday will also be cloudy and wet, although temperatures are set to climb to about 15°C.