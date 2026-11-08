Belgium’s federal police are strengthening support for officers injured on duty and their families by simplifying procedures, speeding up compensation claims and improving guidance throughout recovery.

Commissioner General Eric Snoeck said an injured officer’s priority should be treatment and recovery, not dealing with paperwork, reimbursements or unanswered questions.

In 2025, 247 federal police officers were injured while carrying out their duties. The force said those figures reflect the experiences of men and women whose health, family life and, in some cases, entire careers have been turned upside down.

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To provide better support, the federal police plan to simplify procedures, process cases more quickly and assist injured officers throughout the whole course of their recovery.

Since the beginning of October 2026, a new digital tool has made it easier to submit compensation claims for costs linked to a recognised workplace accident and to track their progress.

The federal police also said it wants to give better information and guidance to the relatives of injured officers during the process.

The force added that violence against police officers must never be seen as a normal consequence of the job.