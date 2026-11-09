Nvidia has launched an investigation after reports that chief executive Jensen Huang was targeted by “foreign espionage activities.”

In an internal message to staff, Huang acknowledged that he had been involved in an affair. Recent media reports said that the relationship was with a Chinese woman identified as Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed, which is part of Nvidia’s cloud partner network.

According to these reports, the woman was working for China’s Ministry of State Security and was seeking further details about US artificial intelligence chips.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Nvidia said its board had no reason to believe that national security or the company’s secrets had been compromised. However, the board said the investigation would examine all available information.

Nvidia added that it continued to have confidence in Huang, who has promised to co-operate with the inquiry.