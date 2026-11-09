Repeated mild coronavirus infections may alter the brain and could worsen existing features of Alzheimer’s disease, according to research by Ghent University and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology (VIB).

In experiments on mice, researchers found fewer connections between nerve cells after two infections with different coronavirus variants. In the hippocampus, a brain region crucial for memory, they observed a reduction in links between nerve cells.

In mice genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease, the team also found more amyloid plaques, the harmful protein build-ups associated with the condition.

“Our results show that even mild infections, which pass almost unnoticed, can leave a mark on a brain that is already vulnerable,” researcher Lien Van Hoecke said.

While the researchers did not detect a clear inflammatory response in the brain, they said the changes may instead be driven by signals coming from other parts of the body.

The findings remain preliminary. The study was carried out only in mice, the follow-up period was limited, and the researchers did not test the effects on memory.