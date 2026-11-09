A man was shot in the leg near a supermarket in Humbeek, Grimbergen on Monday morning, and the suspected gunman was later arrested in Kapelle-op-den-Bos.

The shooting happened at about 09:00 in Kerkstraat, in the Grimbergen district of Humbeek, in Flemish Brabant. The victim was taken to hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, prompting a large-scale search, including the deployment of a federal police helicopter.

The search led to the suspect’s arrest at about 11:20 in Kapelle-op-den-Bos, according to the town’s mayor, Mathias Diricx (CD&V).

The investigation has been taken over by the Federal Judicial Police of Halle-Vilvoorde from the local police, the prosecutor’s office said.

“At this stage, we cannot provide any further information,” prosecutor’s office spokesperson Margaux Vander Oost said.