Goeiemiddag, bonjour and welcome to Belgium in Brief!

This week, we're starting with young people’s worries about their financial future, and how they are turning to the stock market to ease them. While investing used to be something for an older crowd, that time is very much over.

As regular contributor Tom Cassauwers reports, investing is booming among young people – not just in Belgium, but everywhere. Those in their (early) twenties are increasingly putting their money to work on the stock market.

According to the Belgian financial regulator (FSMA), active Belgian stock investors under the age of 30 grew from 33,000 in 2022 to 46,000 last year, with the youngest age bracket showing the highest growth.

Several factors are driving this shift, from increased accessibility to worries about pensions, Tom tells you everything you need to know.

Next up is a story by our editor Alexander Chituc, who took a closer look at the EU’s plans for an Alliance for the Future, and what exactly that could mean.

With European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s speaking about Canada’s “associate membership,” experts believe this could be a test case for other like-minded nations, including Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

The EU itself confirmed this, telling Alexander that they would be “open to replicating the same model with other close and trusted partners who are interested in deepening cooperation.” Find out more here.

And lastly, regular contributor Marion Bordier looks into whether the toxic mix of society’s prejudices and algorithms is making AI racist.

AI models are trained on vast amounts of information – much of it taken from the internet – and therefore reflect society’s inequalities and stereotypes. Considering the people whose voices dominate online, it may come as no surprise that some interpret these models as racist.

However, it might not be so straightforward. Find out for yourself here.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you can find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good week!

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In the past, investing was something established adults did, relying on local banks to guide them. Today, Belgian youth increasingly put their money to work on the stock market themselves. Read more.

The EU and Canada are creating an ambitious new partnership for economic security, but upcoming EU elections could narrow the window for a deeper integration. Read more.

Can artificial intelligence reproduce racial prejudice while presenting itself as neutral? Read more.

Ongoing budget negotiations will keep Belgian PM Bart De Wever from attending European Political Community and EU summit talks in Dublin on Thursday and Friday. Read more.

A woman has taken the City of Brussels to the labour tribunal, alleging that municipal bosses fired her because she wears an Islamic headscarf outside work. Read more.

Members of the Includo team visit metro stations to help people experiencing homelessness, mental health difficulties or substance dependency. Read more.

Belgium’s Court of Audit has issued an adverse opinion on the Brussels-Capital Region’s 2025 general accounts. Read more.