Gert De Mangeleer of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Hertog Jan in Antwerp has been named Gault&Millau’s Chef of the Year 2027.

The award was announced on Monday during the presentation of the new Gault&Millau guide at Brussels Expo.

In its citation, Gault&Millau praised De Mangeleer for mastering a wide range of cooking styles and turning his deep knowledge into successful restaurant concepts.

It said his thoughtful approach, combined with strong emotional commitment, had made him an icon of contemporary gastronomy.

Roeslare establishment tops the restaurant rankings

De Mangeleer succeeds Karen Torosyan, whose Brussels restaurant Bozar was recently included in the prestigious international list, The 50 Best.

In the 24th edition of the guide, both chefs’ restaurants received the same score of 18/20.

The three-Michelin-starred restaurant Boury in Roeselare topped the rankings on its own with 19/20.

Last year, Boury shared that leading position with the two-Michelin-starred L’Air du Temps.

San Degeimbre’s restaurant in Liernu, in Namur province, now has a score of 18.5/20.

Tribute to Pierre Wynants

Gault&Millau also handed out its Young Chef of the Year awards. In Flanders, the honour went to Anthony Stoop of Komaf in Wommelgem, while in Brussels it was awarded to Ruben Christiaens of La Villa Lorraine.

In Wallonia, the guide recognised Mathieu Vande Velde of Le Roannay in Francorchamps.

The launch of the new guide also featured an extensive tribute and a standing ovation for Pierre Wynants, the former figurehead of the Brussels restaurant Comme chez soi.

Wynants remained at the stove until 2006 and led the restaurant to its greatest successes, including a Gault&Millau score of 19.5/20 and three Michelin stars. The family-run establishment on Place Rouppe is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Brewery prize for Antwerp brasserie

Mauvais Choix in Brussels won Vegetable Menu of the Year, while Le Château du Mylord in Ellezelles was recognised for the best Cheese Experience.

Vincent Greeve of Pottenbrug in Antwerp was named Artisan of the Year.

Brasserie of the Year also went to Antwerp, more specifically to Den Bourgondiër in Wilrijk, where Jeroen Daman is chef.

Discovery awards for Brussels, Ronse

Bottega Vannini in Brussels was named Trattoria of the Year, while Kiss The Chef in Ostend took the title of Asian Restaurant of the Year.

For dessert lovers, Eed in Leuven won Dessert of the Year. Sommelier of the Year went to Lucas Ernes of Imprévu in Houthalen-Helchteren.

The three Discoveries of the Year were Lucie in Ronse, La Belle Équipe in Brussels and Maison Nuage in Tinlot. Bar 21 in Brussels, with bartender Amar Hennebert, was named Cocktail Bar of the Year 2027.