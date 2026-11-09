A criminal court in Namur has ordered the detention in a psychiatric facility of a woman charged with attempting to murder her adoptive father.

The case stems from an altercation at the family home: according to the court hearing, the woman was taking a foot bath when her adoptive father called on her to leave the bathroom. Angered by the request, she allegedly waited for him holding a knife.

Her lawyer told the court that she was not fully aware of the consequences of her words and actions. The defence said her life had been marked by abandonment and attachment disorders, which had affected her ability to make decisions.

The woman reportedly said she had not wanted to kill her father, but only to injure him.

The public prosecutor asked the court to order her detention, arguing that her psychiatric condition required appropriate supervision. The prosecutor also raised concerns about possible future violent outbursts and the risk of reoffending.

Defence lawyer Me Bouaddou said her client was currently being treated in a specialised institution, where she is receiving suitable care.

She also challenged the allegation of intent to kill, arguing that her client’s dangerous behaviour is mainly directed at herself. The defence requested an acquittal on the attempted murder charge, saying any intention to kill had not been proven.

The court ultimately ordered her compulsory psychiatric detention, finding that her mental disorders had impaired her judgement at the time of the incident.