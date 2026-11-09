Club Brugge will hold an exhibition on Friday and Saturday to mark its 135th anniversary, with a special focus on the club’s European finals against Liverpool, ahead of their upcoming Champions League meeting.

The Belgian club, which was founded on 13 November 1891, is using the anniversary to revisit one of the most memorable chapters in its history.

This year also marks 50 years since Club Brugge lost to Liverpool in the 1976 UEFA Cup final, going down 2-3 at Anfield, before drawing 1-1 in Bruges.

Two years later, the sides met again in the final of the European Cup, the forerunner of the Champions League, with Liverpool winning 1-0 at Wembley.

“We have gathered many objects and digitised photographs and video material,” said Peter Gheysen, Club Brugge’s director of public affairs.

“There will also be accounts from former players," he added. "It's an opportunity to rediscover the permanent museum while enjoying this temporary exhibition.”

Club Brugge hopes to add a new chapter to its history against Liverpool in the Champions League when it hosts the English side on 25 November at 9.00 p.m.