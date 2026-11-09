Paraguay’s new president, Pedro Alliana, on Monday asked all ministers and senior officials to resign as he moves to reshape the government after the downfall of his predecessor, Santiago Peña, amid a banking scandal.

Alliana took office on Friday after Peña was impeached and arrested following the collapse of Ueno bank.

The bank’s failure temporarily left nearly three million savers unable to access their accounts, fuelling a political crisis in the country.

In a message posted on X, Alliana said the resignations were part of a broad cabinet reshuffle.

“My goal is to strengthen government co-ordination and ensure more effective management focused on the priorities of Paraguayans,” he said.