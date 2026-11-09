Walloon ministers Pierre-Yves Jeholet and Valérie Lescrenier visited Libin on Monday as a 16-metre dome was installed for the future planetarium at the Euro Space Center in Transinne.

The planetarium is due to open in Spring 2027.

The dome's installation marks a key milestone in the development of the new planetarium, whose construction began in March 2026 at the Euro Space Center site in Luxembourg Province.

At the heart of the new facility will be a 150-seat projection theatre housed beneath the dome. It will feature a 360-degree screen, 6K digital projection equipment and a next-generation astronomical simulator.

Euro Space Center Director Karim Dieu said only two companies in the world make this type of screen.

The centre’s existing small planetarium has been in place for around 20 years, according to Dieu, However, he said, it is time to move to a facility that matches its ambitions.

With the new dome, the Euro Space Center aims to give visitors a high-tech, immersive experience exploring the depths of the universe.

In a statement, the centre said the planetarium would help visitors deepen their understanding of the Solar System, stars, galaxies and major astronomical discoveries.

It added that the new infrastructure would also strengthen its educational offering for schools by providing an innovative and immersive way to approach space science.

Described as the first planetarium of this scale in Wallonia, the project represents an investment of around €5 million, of which €4.1 million is funded by the Walloon Region.