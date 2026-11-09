Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute issued a yellow fog warning on Monday evening for much of the country; it remains in force from 11 p.m. on Monday to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

In Wallonia, the warning applies to the provinces of Liège, Namur, Hainaut and Walloon Brabant.

In the north of the country, it covers Antwerp, Limburg and Flemish Brabant.

Brussels-Capital Region is also included in the yellow warning.

The RMI said fog could reduce visibility to less than 200 metres in some places.

In very localised areas, it could also be freezing, mainly south of the Sambre-Meuse furrow, but also in areas stretching from eastern Brabant to the Campine, along with Hesbaye.