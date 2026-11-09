The Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles honoured 11 writers on Monday evening, awarding each , one of the highest literary distinctions in French-speaking Belgium.

The annual Espiègles awards recognise French-speaking Belgian authors across various genres written in a regional language of the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles.

This year's awards were presented in Charleroi.

Cécile Bartholomeeusen won the Espiègle for debut work in general literature for 'À nos ardeurs,' while Serge Núñez Tolin received the French-language poetry award for 'Langue qui me commence'.

The essay prize went to Tyler Reigeluth for 'L’intelligence des villes, critique d’une transparence sans fin'.

The award for promoting Belgian literature abroad, also known as the Prix Léo Beeckman, was presented to Kazuko Iwamoto.

In children’s literature, Sarah Cheveau was honoured for 'Troupeau : l’hiver, l’été', while Beatrice Borso received the debut children’s literature prize for 'La porte cachée'.

Justine Sow won the debut comics award for 'Wax paradoxe', and Pascal Matthey received the comics prize, the Prix Atomium Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, for 'Du pain blanc et du chocolat'.

Anne-Marie François was awarded the debut regional-language prize for 'Quand l’keûr vout scrîre', while the regional-language poetry prize went to Jean-Marie Kajdanski for 'L’afant dés-iôs'.

Jean-Luc Fauconnier was also recognised with the career achievement award in regional-language literature for his body of work.

The Espiègles come with prize money ranging from €4,000 to €15,000.