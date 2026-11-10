The dead body of a newborn baby girl was found in a bin bag at the edge of a field in Warsage, in the Liège province, on Sunday afternoon, prompting a judicial investigation.

According to Sudinfo, a young couple living near the area was arrested.

The baby, whose umbilical cord was still attached, was discovered by a walker, Sudinfo reported on Tuesday.

Police and the mayor went to the scene shortly after the body was found. Firefighters were also deployed to search the surrounding area, including with drones.

Initial findings suggest the body was left there only recently.

The Liège public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.