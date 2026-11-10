A Belgian and a New Zealander were killed when a light aircraft crashed near Castor Peak in New Zealand on 3 November, according to local media.

The accident involved a Cessna 172P Skyhawk that crashed in a remote area. New Zealand Police officially identified the victims on Monday as a 67-year-old New Zealander and a 76-year-old Belgian.

The Belgian victim's daughter told L’Avenir that her father was “an experienced pilot” and was on holiday in New Zealand at the time of the crash. The Otago flying club told 1News that the New Zealand victim had worked as an instructor with the organisation for many years.

FlyInn, an aviation company based in Otago, also confirmed that one of its aircraft had crashed.