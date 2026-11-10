Dutch police have received several tips about fugitive drug trafficker Jos Leijdekkers, known as ‘Bolle Jos,’ after increasing the reward for information leading to his arrest to €2 million.

Police said they are investigating the information received and are seeking further leads. They declined to comment on the content of the tips.

Leijdekkers, 35, is believed to be in Sierra Leone. He is reportedly living there under the name Omar Sheriff and is said to be in a relationship with the president’s daughter.

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Prosecutors regard him as one of the key figures in the international cocaine trade. In the Netherlands, he has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

He has also been given prison sentences totalling 42 years in Belgium.

Last week, the reward for the tip that leads to his arrest was raised from €200,000 to €2 million.