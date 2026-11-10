Job vacancies in Flanders have fallen to their lowest level in a decade, with regional employment office VDAB receiving 19,680 postings in October, down 17% from the same month in 2025.

Over the past 12 months, a total of 234,053 job vacancies were recorded, marking a 15% decline.

For the first time, the number of vacancies has dropped below the level seen at the height of the Coronavirus crisis in February 2021.

It was also the quietest October since 2016, when 219,000 vacancies had been registered over the previous 12 months.