Antwerp’s Royal Museum of Fine Arts will present a programme combining Old Masters and contemporary art next year, featuring exhibitions on Bruegel, Andy Warhol’s early drawings and Rubens’s global influence.

From 12 February to 16 May, the museum will explore Warhol’s formative years between 1949 and 1961 through commercial illustrations and personal drawings.

From 27 February to 6 June, the 'Madder Than Words' exhibition will examine the role of proverbs in art, starting with Pieter Bruegel and drawing connections with European works, Iranian and Chinese ceramics, and Japanese prints.

The museum will revive 'Visionary Views' in partnership with the Vanhaerents Art Collectionin Spring, and stage an exhibition on Paul Joostens, following a donation of 214 works.

During Summer, the KMSKA will mark the centenary of Pierre Alechinsky and present nearly seven decades of work by Camiel Van Breedam.

The major exhibition 'Rubens and the World' will open in Autumn, and run until 16 January 2028. It will explore the cultural exchanges that shaped the painter’s work and helped spread it internationally. The show will coincide with the 450th anniversary of the birth of Peter Paul Rubens.

Romanian contemporary artist Adrian Ghenie will create a monumental painting for the occasion. Alongside it, around 75 Old Master drawings from the collections of the Royal Library of Belgium will go on display from 8 October.

From 27 November 2027 to 20 March 2028, an exhibition devoted to David Claerbout will take over the museum’s historic galleries with works combining photography, video and digital technology.