The Flemish Parliament on Tuesday approved a tougher social housing policy, introducing stricter rules on employment activation, Dutch language skills and the proper use of social housing.

The draft decree, put forward by Housing Minister Melissa Depraetere (Vooruit), builds on measures already introduced in 2023 for non-working social tenants with the potential to work who are aged up to 64.

Under the current rules, those tenants must register with the Flemish employment service VDAB. The new decree widens both the target group and the scope of that obligation.

Higher Dutch-language requirement

The requirement will now apply not only to social tenants but also to people applying for social housing. They will also have to cooperate actively, or risk an increase in their rent.

The Flemish government is also raising the bar for Dutch language skills. The required level of spoken Dutch will increase from A2 to B1.

The decree also steps up efforts to tackle address fraud and strengthens oversight of housing companies.

In addition, the means test will be tightened. The resources of a spouse, legally cohabiting partner or de facto partner who moves in during the first year of the tenancy will now be taken into account.

Housing code amended

Finally, the decree amends the Flemish Housing Code to strengthen housing quality rules.

Under the new rules, a decision declaring a property unfit or uninhabitable can only be lifted with the permission of a housing inspector or after the required repair works have actually been carried out.

“Work helps people participate fully in society and is the best protection for their purchasing power," Depraetere said. "We must support social tenants and prospective tenants in that.”

Opposition parties Groen, PVDA, Anders and Team Fouad Ahidar voted against the decree.

Vlaams Belang and independent MP Maurits Vande Reyde abstained.