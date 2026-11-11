The network issues at UZ Brussels and several connected hospitals have been resolved, a spokesperson told the Belgian news agency Belga.

UZ Brussels had been working without access to digital patient records since Tuesday morning, as the network issues did not allow it to connect to its central database, PrimUZ.

Planned operations were cancelled on Tuesday, and incoming emergency cases were rerouted to other hospitals in the capital. Due to Wednesday being Armistice Day, no operations were scheduled – minimising the impact of the network issues.

Several other hospitals in Antwerp, Lier and Tielt faced the same issue and had to revert to working with pen and paper.

According to UZ Brussels, the issues were "not a result of a cyberattack," and no patient data was compromised.

"A hospital is one of the most complex environments in terms of IT infrastructure, with extensive security measures and highly integrated systems," a spokesperson said. "We are therefore unable to provide any further details on this matter"

One of the affected hospitals, the AZ Monica in Antwerp, fell victim to a large cyberattack earlier this year, as it lost access to its digital records for over a month.