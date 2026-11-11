Goeiemiddag and bonjour to everyone working on this bank holiday!

Today is Armistice Day, and if you’re employed in Belgium, this means you are probably getting a day off work to commemorate the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Belgium is one of the three European countries where the day is a public holiday, with commemorations organised across the country, various sectors closing and public services operating at a reduced level.

If you want more information about what Armistice Day is, what is open in Belgium, and which other two European countries mark the day with a public holiday, find out here.

Next up is an important story for Brussels, as many will be hoping it might set a precedent. The rubbish containers on Place Jourdan in the EU Quarter are moving underground.

The Brussels government wants to improve the cleanliness of one of the city’s busiest and most international squares by removing the many rubbish bags from public view.

Residents will be getting an access badge, allowing them to deposit their waste whenever it is convenient for them – meaning no one will be putting their bags on the pavement at all hours of the day. Read more here.

And lastly, we have a story for you about dating apps, and how they are often not actually making it any easier for people to find a partner.

Regular contributor Polya Pencheva looked into why finding a partner can seem more exhausting than exciting nowadays. Do you think you relate to what she’s talking about? Take a look.

And as always, you can find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com if you have any comments, tips or suggestions.

Enjoy the quiet day!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Armistice Day is commemorated across Europe, but only three countries on the continent observe it as a public holiday. Read more.

Jourdan attracts numerous residents, workers and visitors with its terraces and legendary friterie – resulting in specific cleanliness challenges. Read more.

The number of new job postings in Flanders has fallen below Covid-19 levels, according to the Flemish Public Employment Service (VDAB). Read more.

In the era of online dating platforms, speed dating and many other matchmaking options — which in theory should make finding love easier — why has choosing the right person become so difficult? Read more.

Employment in Belgium’s chemical and pharmaceutical sector fell by 2,735 jobs over the past two years, a trend that has been continuing this year. Read more.

Prosecutors had detained the suspect since December 2024 over the killing of his 36-year-old ex-partner. Read more.

Vincent Kompany has returned to Bayern Munich’s training ground after several weeks away due to illness, the club confirmed on Tuesday. Read more.