Two people were injured in a shooting in Brussels on Wednesday evening, but their lives are not believed to be in danger.

Police in the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles zone said officers were called to the scene at about 6.20 p.m.

When police and emergency services arrived at Chaussée d’Anvers, they found two people who had suffered gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to hospital, police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said.

According to early information, neither person is in a life-threatening condition.

An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the shooting.