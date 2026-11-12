A man was arrested at Brussels Airport after entering the departure hall carrying two plastic weapons. The arrest was first reported by Het Laatste Nieuws and later confirmed by the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor’s office.

“A man was indeed arrested after entering the departure hall at Brussels Airport with two plastic weapons,” prosecutor’s office spokesperson Margaux Vander Oost confirmed.

She said the man had since been questioned and an official report had been drawn up.

The duty magistrate had also been informed, Vander Oost added.