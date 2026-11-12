Salut, hallo and hi there!

On Monday 12 October, a man was killed in a shooting on Rue Wiertz in Ixelles, in an apartment block next to the European Parliament's Sophie Scholl building. Later that evening, a Brussels police officer was fatally shot after intercepting a vehicle stolen during a carjacking.

At the time, the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office said that the two incidents were believed to be unrelated.

However, now it seems that there is a link between the two deadly shootings after all. The police are said to believe that the two attacks were carried out by the same group, with CCTV footage reportedly leading to a decisive breakthrough.

Importantly, however, the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office has not confirmed this.

The arrested suspects are all from Brussels and are reportedly known to the police for alleged links to the drug crime. Read more about what’s going on here.

However, the main story on our website today is about the Belgian job market and its labour shortages. While Belgian politicians want to "revitalise industry," according to the OECD the country’s rigid labour market may be getting in the way.

As reporter Christopher Richards writes, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development argues that additional measures are needed to address "labour market inefficiencies and better attract talent."

The most important measure, according to them, is changing Belgium's wage-setting system. This, they said, could be done by allowing wages to vary by sector. Read the full story here.

Speaking about the economy, regular contributor Sam Morgan has explained how the next European Central Bank president will be chosen, now that Christine Lagarde is leaving the job a couple of months early.

Who are the candidates to become Lagarde’s successor, what does the process look like, and who has the final say? Find out here.

And lastly, our TBT agony aunt Kristina Chetcuti clears up an important question once and for all: are eggs good or bad for us?

In 1955, American President Eisenhower suffered a heart attack. What does this have to do with eggs, you ask? Let Kristina tell you.

For thoughts, comments, tips or suggestions, you can find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a great day!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

The men suspected of shooting dead Brussels police officer Nordine El Talbi in Jette in October had allegedly killed a man near the EU Parliament that same evening. Read more.

Politicians in Belgium want to "revitalise industry," but the country's rigid labour market might get in the way. Read more.

A man was arrested at Brussels Airport after entering the departure hall with two plastic weapons. Read more.

Prévot is “unable to confirm at this stage” the statements made by Quintin regarding possible Iranian involvement in the recent cyber-attacks on refrigeration installations in our country. Read more.

Christine Lagarde is leaving the European Central Bank top job a couple of months early, so a replacement is needed. But who decides who will be president next? Read more.

Critics believe that the proposal does not go far enough, saying that the Commission "could have stood up for the people, but chose to bow to the tech bros." Read more.

In 1955, American President Eisenhower suffered a heart attack. And it all went from there. Read more.