Residential property prices in Wallonia are beginning to ease after a sharp increase in 2025, offering some relief to prospective buyers. However, prices remain significantly higher than two years ago, according to a new analysis by real estate network Century 21 Benelux, and reported by La Dernière Heure.

The median price of a terraced or semi-detached house in Wallonia now stands at €195,000, down 2.5% from €200,000 at the beginning of 2025. Detached houses and villas have also become slightly cheaper, with their median price falling by 1% to €330,000. Apartment prices, meanwhile, have remained stable at €190,000

Despite these modest declines, buying a home in Wallonia remains considerably more expensive than in mid-2024. Terraced and semi-detached houses have increased in price by 12.1% over that period, while detached properties are 10.6% more expensive. Apartment prices have risen by 8.6%.

Fewer transactions easing pressure on prices

According to Century 21, the slowdown is largely due to reduced competition between buyers. Residential property sales in Wallonia fell by 3.3% during the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, helping to ease pressure on prices.

The recent decline follows a particularly sharp rise in property prices at the beginning of 2025, when Wallonia reduced registration duties from 12.5% to 3%. The tax reform was accompanied by significant price increases, with terraced and semi-detached houses becoming 14% more expensive, villas rising by 14.8% and apartments by 8.6%.

“The peak is behind us, but prices remain significantly higher than they were two years ago. The market remains weakened by this relatively drastic tax measure,” Kevin Rentmeesters, network manager at Century 21 Benelux, told DH.

Walloon Brabant remains the most expensive province

The situation varies considerably between Wallonia’s five provinces. Luxembourg province has recorded one of the sharpest corrections, with the median price of terraced and semi-detached houses falling by 14.3% since the beginning of 2025.

In Namur, prices have declined across all property categories, while Liège has seen a more mixed trend, with house prices dropping significantly but villa prices increasing. Hainaut, meanwhile, has recorded a 3% increase in the price of terraced and semi-detached houses.

Walloon Brabant remains the region’s most expensive and sought-after province, with prices for detached houses and apartments continuing to rise. Despite these regional differences, Century 21 expects the market to become more stable in the coming months.