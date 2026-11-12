The European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control of Eclairion Holding by three investors from France and the United States.

The buyers are Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC) and Human Performance Capital SAS (HPC), both based in France, and Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP (DK), which is based in the US, the Commission disclosed in a release on Thursday.

The deal involves Eclairion, a company active in the development and operation of data centres — facilities that house large numbers of computer servers used to store and process data.

The Commission said it concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position following the acquisition.

Simplified review

The merger was assessed under the EU’s simplified merger review procedure, the Commission added.

Further details are available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12581.