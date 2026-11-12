M HKA in Antwerp will open a major retrospective of South Korean artist Lee Bul on Friday, marking the first time a solo exhibition has occupied so much space in the museum.

The exhibition, titled 'Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now', features more than 150 works displayed across two floors.

Among them is one of the show’s main attractions: 'Willing To Be Vulnerable — Metalized Balloon', a ten-metre-long zeppelin created in 2019.

The retrospective brings together drawings, maquettes, sculptures and large-scale installations, offering an overview of Lee Bul’s work from the late 1990s to the present.

Her art explores themes including the relationship between humans and technology, architecture, and modern society’s visions of the future.

Lee Bul, 62, first gained prominence in the late 1980s with performances focused on the human body, gender and social relations.

She later turned her attention to sculpture and architectural installations, including her well-known Cyborg series.

The exhibition was organised by M+ in Hong Kong and the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, in collaboration with M HKA.

After earlier presentations in Seoul and Hong Kong, Antwerp is the first and only European stop on the international tour.

The exhibition will later move to the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa at the end of 2027.

The retrospective runs from 13 November until 7 March 2027.