Prime Minister Bart De Wever plans to hold fresh bilateral talks with his deputy prime ministers on Friday over the budget, before convening the core cabinet, as expected, in the evening.

This information, first reported by 'De Morgen' newspaper, was confirmed by well-placed sources.

A first round of bilateral talks took place earlier this week.

De Wever is also due to have another meeting with King Philippe on Monday to update him on the situation.

That meeting will have come 10 days after the prime minister offered his resignation, which was rejected by the King.

Speaking in the Chamber on Thursday, De Wever said he hoped to share “a positive message with the King” next Monday.