Hello, hello, hello!

Some may think it’s because it’s Friday the 13th, others might be enjoying the quiet that comes with no emails or Teams notifications. Either way, Microsoft services worldwide have been disrupted since yesterday evening.

While Microsoft has said that there are no indications that the outage is the result of malicious intent, it is not clear what caused the issues or how long they will last.

In the last hour, some services, such as Outlook, have shown signs of improvement, but it seems like there is no structural fix yet. We will keep you updated on what’s happening here.

Though, it really does make you wonder if Friday the 13th might actually have something to do with it. Those who are superstitious could think that maybe Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella walked under a ladder, spilt salt, or broke a mirror.

The world is filled with superstitions, and on this day, our reporter Josse Van Dessel took a look at some peculiar Belgian traditions and age-old beliefs.

Some promise good fortune, others offer a cure for what ails you, while a few are best avoided altogether. Curious? Have a look.

Another thing on the agenda is the potential sale of the Brussels Minister-President’s official residence on Rue Ducale.

The Brussels government is planning to sell the building as part of its efforts to tackle the region’s budget deficit, and the US embassy has shown interest. The American diplomatic mission is facing space constraints at its existing premises.

Considering the two buildings are so close together, this might seem like the perfect solution, reports Léa Huppe. However, the sale far from a done deal, the office of Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR) stressed. Read more here.

And like every week, reporter Chase Pray has our guide on things to do this weekend for you. Whether you want to brave the cold for a walking tour or are looking for cosy indoor activities, here are our top picks.

For thoughts, comments, tips, suggestions or more superstitions, you can find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Don't pet any black cats!

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Whether you want to brave the cold for a walking tour or are looking for cosy indoor activities, here are The Brussels Times top picks for this weekend. Read more.

Several Microsoft cloud services, including Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams and Copilot, were disrupted. Read more.

The US has expressed interest in purchasing the official residence of Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR). The Brussels government plans to sell the building to tackle the region’s budget deficit. Read more.

The world is filled with superstitions, Belgium being no exception, with its own collection of strange traditions, mythical creatures and age-old beliefs that have survived for centuries. Read more.

The organisers said the action was designed to present students with what they described as two opposing visions for society. Read more.

The introduced bill would extend leave schemes to foster parents and foster children, arguing they should be able to care for one another when needed most. Read more.

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