The financial situation and mental wellbeing of parents in Wallonia have worsened over the past six months, according to a survey published on Friday by the family allowance fund Camille.

Six months after the first edition of its “Grand Barometer of Families,” Camille again surveyed more than 3,000 parents in Wallonia about their daily lives, financial situation, and wellbeing. The aim was to track how their experience of parenthood has changed since April.

The findings point to what Camille describes as a “worrying deterioration” in family life. While parents still report feeling broadly fulfilled in their role, with an average score of 7.5 out of 10, material pressures are becoming more severe.

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Nearly nine in 10 parents, or 89%, said that in the past six months they had had to give up something for their children, such as leisure activities, outings, or clothing, because they could not afford it. That figure stood at 81% in April.

A similar share, 88%, said they were finding it harder to make ends meet this year. Overall, parents’ sense of financial security fell to 4.2 out of 10, down from 5 out of 10 in April. Among single-parent families, the score was even lower at 3.6 out of 10.

Fatigue is also becoming more widespread. Four in 10 parents said they wake up with persistent tiredness during the week, while 18% said they feel overwhelmed, compared with 13% six months earlier.

Camille said the results show that, although the happiness of being a parent remains strong, financial strain and exhaustion are weighing ever more heavily on family life.

The organisation also said it was unsurprised that 85% of parents were worried about any possible revision of the family allowance system. It said family allowances are far more than a simple income top-up, describing them as essential support for many families and a key tool in the fight against child poverty.