Jurgen Vanlerberghe (57) was sworn in on Friday as the new governor of West Flanders at a ceremony in the Provincial Palace in Bruges, attended by Flemish Interior Minister Hilde Crevits.

Vanlerberghe, who is from Poperinge, succeeds Carl Decaluwé, who was awarded the title of honorary governor.

A member of the Vooruit party, he was hitherto a municipal councillor for Poperinge and a member of the provincial council of West Flanders.

Speaking after taking the oath, Vanlerberghe said the appointment marked the end of his political career, but not of his commitment.

He said a governor must remain neutral and stand alongside every mayor and resident of West Flanders.

Vanlerberghe added that trust has to be earned and said he intended to visit all 62 municipalities in the province by March.