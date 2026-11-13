Blankenberge has approved eight out of nine applications for beach concessions, but will rerun the procedure for one plot after it emerged that a municipal councillor was involved one of the bids.

Beach operators were invited to bid for the nine concessions on 22 October. All plots attracted strong interest, with the process overseen by a bailiff and conducted in line with the agreed rules.

The West Flanders town has now confirmed the award of eight concessions. One, however, has been set aside following an administrative review of the applications after the bidding session.

According to the municipality, the review found that awarding plot ST01 would have exposed the local authority to significant legal risks. After a detailed legal analysis, it decided not to ratify the award for that site.

Beach bar Cin Cin had submitted the highest bid for ST01.

Councillor for Concessions Benny Herpoel (N-VA) said the council understood that the decision could raise questions and create uncertainty. He said the authority was pleased to approve the eight new beach bars, while withholding the other concession provided a clear legal response to any concerns.

He added that the post-bid analysis showed that the town was determined to avoid serious legal problems, because a local authority cannot award a concession to a company involving a municipal councillor.

All candidates will now be given another opportunity to submit a dossier and bid for the final plot. That new procedure will only apply from 2028, meaning the concession will run for eight years rather than nine.

The site will remain an open public beach in 2027.