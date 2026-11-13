Kody, Jeanfi Janssens and Manon Lepomme will be among the performers at the 46th Rochefort International Comedy Festival, which will run from 21 April to 8 May 2027 at the Centre culturel des Roches.

The festival, considered Belgium's premier comedy event, will open with Belgian comedian Fabio, who previously appeared at the event in 2024, presenting his show 'À l’italienne' on 21 April.

The following day, fellow Belgian comic Kody will take to the Rochefort stage with 'Évolué'.

The first week will continue on 23 April with Jeanfi Janssens and his new one-man show 'Tombé du ciel', before concluding on 24 April with Sarah Lélé’s 'La mauvaise éducation de Sarah Lélé'.

During the second week, Namur comedians GuiHome and Nico en vrai will perform their joint show 'Chaos Technique' over two evenings, on 27 and 28 April.

The family show will be provided by The Rabbit Eaters on 29 April, followed by Les Jumeaux on 30 April.

That week will end on 1 May with the return of Belgian comedian Manon Lepomme, who will present her new show 'Tenir bon'.

The final part of the festival will focus on new talent, with performances by Julie Conti, Marlène Schaff and Mélanie Akkari.

The festival will close on 8 May with Belgian magician Donovan and his show 'Rêve(s)'.