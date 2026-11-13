Lutosa on Friday opened a new production line in Leuze-en-Hainaut, Hainaut, dedicated to grated potato specialities such as rösti and hash browns.

The new line completes a €70 million factory modernisation programme.

The potato processing company said in a statement that the investment would strengthen its competitive position. It said the new line would also improve working conditions, particularly in safety and ergonomics.

Water use would be halved, while electricity consumption would fall thanks to more efficient equipment, the company added.

Lutosa employs about 1,000 people at its Leuze site.

The company has already invested heavily over the past two years in upgrading production lines for frozen potato products.