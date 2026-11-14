Computer says hello, a new exhibition opening on Saturday at Ghent’s Industriemuseum, explores the history of the computer and its impact on everyday life.

Through historic devices, archive footage and personal testimony, the exhibition shows how computers have transformed the way people work, communicate and relax.

The route begins with a Jacquard loom from the early 19th century. Using punched cards to control the weaving process, it is seen as a precursor to the modern computer.

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From there, visitors move through seven themes, including calculation, storage and automation, tracing the story from the earliest calculating machines to artificial intelligence.

The exhibition also highlights the people behind the technology. Rita De Caluwe, for example, recalls carrying out calculations at Ghent University for the curves of the Brussels-Liège motorway.

Archive footage also captures automation at Volvo in Ghent. It shows that concerns about technology replacing jobs have been part of the debate for decades.

Visitors are also encouraged to take part themselves. They can punch a message into a card, programme a way out of a maze, or speak to ELIZA, a 1960s chatbot.

Several vintage home computers are still in working order and can be tested. The exhibition also features the Commodore 64, the Apple iMac and the Belgian-made DAI computer.

Computer says hello runs until 26 September 2027 at the Industriemuseum on Minnemeers. It is aimed at visitors aged 10 and above.