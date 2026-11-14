Belgian companies are using the Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh to strengthen their economic presence in South-East Asia through the FrancoTech trade fair.

Held in the Cambodian capital from 14 to 16 November, FrancoTech brings together more than 200 exhibitors from about 90 countries around innovation, digital technology and entrepreneurship.

Wallonia has its own stand at the event, organised by the Wallonia Export and Foreign Investment Agency, known as Awex, which is currently leading an economic mission in the region.

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Among the Walloon firms represented is Semactic, a company specialising in digital visibility. Other businesses on the mission, including Advagreen, are also using the space to meet potential partners.

The fair features an innovation village, entrepreneurship competitions and several panel discussions focused on issues including artificial intelligence, financial technology, agriculture and digital governance.

For Awex, the main value of FrancoTech lies in the network it provides. Christophe Smitz, Awex’s economic and commercial adviser based in Bangkok, said the event made it possible to explore markets where the agency might not otherwise have organised a mission without the Francophonie Summit.

He acknowledged that Cambodia remains a relatively small market. For that reason, the mission also includes a stop in Vietnam.

In Phnom Penh, however, Walloon companies are not only meeting Cambodian contacts. Delegations from France, Canada, Switzerland and other French-speaking countries are also attending.

Mr Smitz said the event gives Wallonia access to a broad ecosystem and an opportunity to promote itself on an international stage.

He said it also helps showcase parts of the Walloon economy beyond its traditional image of beer and frozen chips. Among the sectors Awex wants to highlight are aeronautics, space, defence and industrial technology.

In a region where Chinese players are highly active, Wallonia is focusing on high value-added products. Mr Smitz said Belgian firms, often more expensive than Chinese competitors, must stand out through technology, quality and reliability.

Advagreen reflects that approach. The Walloon company develops a slow-release nitrogen fertiliser mainly intended for agriculture.

Its business development manager, François Ryckeboer, is using the mission to explore the Vietnamese, Cambodian and then Thai markets in turn.

In Cambodia, he sees potential in export crops such as premium rice, cashew nuts, durian and other fruit. He said the main challenge remains the price of the product compared with local and Asian alternatives.

Mr Ryckeboer said the quality of the local distributor would be crucial. He added that support from Awex is also valuable because it helps open doors.

According to him, local Awex teams can facilitate contacts with authorities, universities and major companies that can be difficult to approach directly from Belgium.

Semactic, for its part, is hoping to use FrancoTech to expand in South-East Asia. The company offers tools designed to improve brand visibility in search engines and, increasingly, in responses generated by artificial intelligence.

Its commercial manager, Davouth Op, sees opportunities in Cambodia, where many companies are highly active on social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok but do not always have their own website.

He said a website remains an important mark of credibility, particularly for businesses seeking to reach foreign clients or partners.

In Phnom Penh, Semactic has made a series of contacts, including with a Cambodian telecommunications company and with Decathlon Cambodia.

Trade between Belgium and Cambodia remains limited for now. In 2025, Belgian exports to the kingdom reached €96.2 million, while imports totalled €58.6 million.

For Wallonia alone, exports to Cambodia amounted to €5.9 million in 2025, compared with €9.1 million in imports.

Mr Smitz noted that Cambodia only just ranks among Belgium’s top 100 markets, but said the wider potential of South-East Asia is much greater.

Walloon companies are particularly targeting opportunities in healthcare, sustainable agriculture, industry and digital technology.

Some have already established a foothold in Cambodia. ERM Project, which specialises in professional kitchens, recently secured a service contract with Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh.