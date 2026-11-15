More than 800 craftspeople across Belgium will open their doors free of charge on Sunday for the 20th edition of Crafts Day, giving the public a chance to explore the country’s rich and varied artisan heritage.

Visitors will be able to watch craftspeople at work, go behind the scenes of their workshops and, depending on the venue, enjoy demonstrations, take part in activities or sample products.

The event will also highlight rare and increasingly uncommon trades, ranging from taxidermists and coopers to makers of period costumes.

Related News

“Behind every craftsperson is an entrepreneur who dares to take the plunge, invests in their expertise and helps sustain our local economy,” said Eléonore Simonet, the federal minister for the self-employed and SMEs.

She said craftspeople also include self-employed workers and small and medium-sized businesses that create value, keep town centres and villages alive, and pass on valuable skills.

Nearly 3,200 Belgian craftspeople currently hold official legal recognition as artisans.