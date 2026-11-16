Romelu Lukaku has announced his retirement from international football with Belgium after 135 caps and a record 94 goals.

The 33-year-old confirmed the decision on Monday in an Instagram post. “For 16 years I gave everything for the national team,” he wrote. He retires as the all-time top Belgian scorer and the second-best European men's top scorer over a career spanning seven major tournaments representing Belgium as part of the Red Devils.

In a statement, the Belgian Football Association (URBSFA) thanked Lukaku for his exceptional contribution to the history of the Red Devils and Belgian football.

"Through his personality, leadership, commitment and dedication to the national team, he has carved out a special place for himself in the history of the Red Devils," the Association said.

"We wish him all the best for the rest of his professional career, but above all much happiness, fulfilment and wonderful moments in his private life, surrounded by his loved ones."

He revealed the news a day after Belgium’s emphatic 4-1 win over Italy, which secured the Red Devils a place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Lukaku, who had recently returned to fitness after a hip injury, remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes in that match.

In a statement, the Red Devils manager Mark van Bommel said he respected Lukaku's decision. "Although I have only been able to work with him for a relatively short time, I have come to hold him in very high regard as a person, for his character and his leadership."

“Romelu has made history with the Red Devils, not only through his performances and goals, but also through what he has meant to the squad. I would like to thank him for everything he has done for the national team.”

The player had previously hinted he would leave international football after the 2026 World Cup this summer.

Lukaku played a decisive role in getting Belgium to this summer's World Cup quarter-final, scoring in games against New Zealand, Senegal and the USA.

Belgium ultimately lost to Spain, missing out on a spot in the semi-finals.

Related News