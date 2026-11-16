Bonjour and goeiedag!

It’s Maïthé again, delivering the latest news straight to your inbox.

We’re starting this week the same way we started the month: with Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) meeting the King after failing to reach a budget agreement.

The King had rejected De Wever’s previously offered resignation, instead giving him ten extra days to make the five coalition parties see eye to eye – something he did not manage to do.

After their latest talk, the King extended De Wever’s deadline again, this time by a week. Will seven extra days make a difference? Read more here.

Speaking of budgets, Belgian companies are becoming less tight-lipped about pay differences between employees, ahead of new EU pay transparency rules coming into force in January next year.

Just over four in ten (41.3%) companies say they do not discuss company-wide pay information with employees, down from 58.2% last year. This, according to a survey by HR services provider Acerta, is because employers realise that they need to prioritise pay transparency.

Does that mean you will soon know what all your colleagues earn? Reporter Christopher Richards tells you what to expect.

We also have a story about mainstream media and the idea that they are biased in favour of the left.

While some historians argue that conservatives invented the notion of a liberal media bias, others have traced the idea of a biased press to left-wing critiques of concentrated media ownership in the hands of the wealthy.

Our editor Alexander Chituc spoke to professor AJ Bauer and several other experts to look into the history of this idea, and how it impacts Europe and Belgium. Read more here.

Before I let you go, I also want to highlight two stories you may have missed over the weekend.

The first one is about prediabetes. While World Diabetes Day was on Saturday, it is never too late to turn your life around. TBT’s own health guru, Kristina Chetcuti, walks you through what prediabetes is and what you can do to ensure it doesn’t turn into Type 2 Diabetes.

Another story that is worth your time is reporter Léa Huppe’s article on Catland, Belgium’s first living cat museum. Just a few kilometres from Brussels, a unique museum is opening its doors to celebrate everything feline.

From interactive exhibitions and cat-themed karaoke to dozens of rescue cats roaming freely, Catland promises an experience unlike any other. Léa went there and wrote about her experience. Find out here.

Thoughts, comments, tips or suggestions can be sent to m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good week!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Belgian King Philippe has given Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) one additional week to find a budget agreement. Read more.

Some Belgian companies are reforming their internal procedures to make pay more transparent, ahead of new EU rules on pay transparency coming next year. Read more.

While some historians in the US might argue that conservatives invented the claims of media bias, the idea that the press has a bias has its roots on the left. Read more.

He retires as the all-time top Belgian scorer and the second-best European men's top scorer, over a career spanning seven major tournaments. Read more.

Just a few kilometres from Brussels is Catland, a unique museum opening its doors to celebrate everything feline. Read more.

Jean-Louis Pirottin is bald and proud. He runs a hand over his shiny scalp as he recalls that special moment 18 years ago: the day of his initiation into the Royal Bald Brotherhood of Belgium. Read more.

Foo Fighters will headline Werchter Parklife on Saturday 19 June 2027, with Iggy Pop also joining the line-up at the Rock Werchter festival site. Read more.