Local authorities in Jette have urged drivers and dog walkers to stay alert after runaway animals appeared near busy roads. Two escaped fallow deer have roamed northern Brussels for several days, Bruzz reports.

Residents repeatedly spotted the pair in the municipality of Jette, mainly around Avenue de l'Exposition and Avenue de l'Arbre Ballon, before a local saw them on the grass verge beside the Brussels Ring road on Sunday. Subsequently, municipal officials alerted the Brussels Environment agency.

Wild fallow deer do not live naturally in Belgium. These animals likely escaped from captivity. Both remain in good health, the local council confirmed, though local authorities urged public caution.

"Do not try to approach or feed them," the municipality stated. "Even though they seem calm, the animals are shy and can panic." Motorists in the area must stay vigilant: the deer could suddenly bolt across the road.

Throughout the neighbourhood, owners must keep their dogs on a lead. Anyone who spots the pair on the Ring road or public streets should leave them alone and call the police.