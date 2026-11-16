Vlaams Belang, the largest non-government party in the Federal Parliament, said it would table a motion of no confidence against the government after the King gave Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) an extended deadline to continue budget talks.

Though Belgium’s opposition stepped up its criticism of the government, the motion has little chance of being adopted, as other parties refuse to work with the far-right party.

While an entirely new government could theoretically form if the current government collapses, the difficult steps required to agree on a new coalition make this unlikely.

Belgium spent 234 days without a government after the last Federal election as parties struggled to find common ground, before De Wever eventually pulled together a coalition.

Since then, the polls have shifted, with current members of the governing coalition MR, Vooruit, Les Engagés and N-VA all losing ground to other parties.

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A left-wing coalition centred around PS could mathematically form a majority, but Socialist leader Magnette believes he will receive a stronger mandate to become the new Prime Minister if there were new elections.

De Wever is due to meet again with the King on Monday 23 November, the day of planned strikes and trade union demonstrations in Brussels.

In a statement, French-speaking far-left party PTB's parliamentary leader Sofie Merckx said the protest on 23 November would send “a clear message: let the super-rich pay, not workers”.

The PTB also questioned the stance of Flemish socialists in the negotiations. It said Vooruit needed “a symbol” to sell what it described as an anti-social agreement, but claimed De Wever was refusing even that, adding that, even if Vooruit got its way, “85% of the effort would come from the working class.”

Ecolo co-presidents Marie-Colline Leroy Van Moer and Gilles Vanden Burre said the real problem was the government’s political direction. In their view, another week would change nothing if the Arizona parties continued to defend the same unjust measures.

The Greens called for what they described as a genuine budgetary change from the Arizona coalition. They urged the government to protect purchasing power, share the burden fairly, strengthen healthcare, invest in the future and respond to the consequences of climate disruption.

“It is time for Arizona to stop negotiating for its own survival and finally begin governing in the interests of citizens,” they said. “People cannot put their bills on hold.”

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