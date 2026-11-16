A Namur court has sentenced a 60-year-old man from Dinant to five years in prison, suspended on probation, after convicting him of raping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The offences were said to have taken place between 1 January and 24 December 2019.

The defendant,who knew the girl’s father from their youth, told the court he had been close to the child and that said she had comforted him after his own father died. He denied any inappropriate sexual contact but admitted he had crossed boundaries in the relationship.

Relatives raised the alarm after the girl said she had a boyfriend and was going to marry him. She also described sexual acts.

In her closing submissions the Public Prosecutor highlighted the victim’s age, her psychological vulnerability, and the position of trust the defendant allegedly held within the family.

The prosecutor also accused him of minimising the facts and failing to question his own behaviour.

A 10-year prison sentence had been requested.

The defence argued that the reasonable time limit had been exceeded, saying the length of proceedings, which began in 2020, was unjustified.

The man’s lawyer also cited his client’s limited intellectual abilities and asked for a sentence suspended on probation or to be served under electronic monitoring.

The Namur Criminal Court ultimately imposed a single five-year prison sentence, suspended on probation.