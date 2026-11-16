There will be major disruptions on the bus, tram and metro network in the Belgian capital on 23 November due to a national demonstration and a trade union strike, according to the STIB.

The public transport operator said on Monday that the full scale of the disruption was not yet known, but noted that services were likely to be interrupted or diverted because some its staff will take part in the action and the demonstration route will cross several lines.

STIB is urging passengers who can do so to consider alternative travel arrangements.

The operator said it would try to maintain at least part of its service and that it would provide real-time updates through its website, app, stop displays and social media channels.

Its customer service line will be available from 06:00 on 02/563.89.17.

The three unions involved — CSC, FGTB and Synova — have called for what they describe as a “major citizen mobilisation” during a new national demonstration in Brussels on 23 November.

The protest is intended to denounce the government’s austerity policies and the decline in purchasing power.