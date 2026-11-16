Belgian and American beers won nearly 40% of the medals at the 15th Brussels Beer Challenge, although the competition’s top award went to a Brazilian beer.

The results of the contest, held in late October in Roeselare, West Flanders, were unveiled on Monday at Horeca Expo in Ghent.

Belgian brewers dominated many of the categories most closely associated with the country’s brewing tradition, including wheat beers, tripels and abbey beers.

They also performed strongly in the increasingly popular low-alcohol segment.

Petit Boulba, a 2.5% beer from Brussels brewery de la Senne, was recognised in the table beer category.

Petrus Tripel, brewed by De Brabandere in Bavikhove, West Flanders, was named the best Belgian beer in the competition.

Lindemans Double Kriek won best fruit beer, in the strong fruit beer category, where Belgian brewers also stood out.

Local brewery Rodenbach placed four beers in the awards list, including its newest alcohol-free brew, which took a silver medal.

However, Rodenbach was beaten in its own category by Scarlett Flanders, a Brazilian beer that was named the best beer of the entire competition by the jury.

Both smaller breweries, including Silly, Dupont, Minne and De Dochter van de Korenaar, and larger producers such as AB InBev, Duvel Moortgat and Huyghe left Roeselare with one or more medals.

Belgium finished first with an overall score of 76 medals. The United States finished second with 38 , half Belgium’s total.

China followed closely with 33, while Italy and the Netherlands narrowly missed the podium with 30 each.

Almost 300 beers were awarded medals out of 1,745 entered, giving an overall success rate of 17%.

US beers proved especially efficient, with one in four entries winning a medal.